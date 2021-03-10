WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00729365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

