Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $248.00 and last traded at $245.92. Approximately 3,270,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,214,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.07.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $229.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

