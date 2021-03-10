Wownero Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $5,651.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00497312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052828 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00728466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

