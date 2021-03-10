Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $5.90 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $387,082.23 and approximately $878.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00010457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.00542598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.