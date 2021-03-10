Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $598.84 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $280.93 or 0.00501626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00501424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00533707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00075743 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,359,428 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

