Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $597.42 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $273.53 or 0.00511931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00508111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00068750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00506323 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,696,992 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.