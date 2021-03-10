WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$117.38 and traded as high as C$122.76. WSP Global shares last traded at C$121.12, with a volume of 256,321 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian raised their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$140.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

