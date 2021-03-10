W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 6.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.05. 5,803,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 5,013,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

