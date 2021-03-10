WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get WW International alerts:

NASDAQ WW opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,054,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,202,182 shares in the company, valued at $122,073,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,063,915 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,097. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in WW International by 267.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.