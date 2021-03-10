Xaya (CHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,929.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $2,929.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,983,056 coins and its circulating supply is 45,840,929 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

