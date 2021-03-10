Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Up 6%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. 301,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 858,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

