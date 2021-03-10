Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $20.04

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $18.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 57,783 shares changing hands.

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $682.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

