Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

