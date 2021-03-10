Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.34. 3,975,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,602,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $212.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. Analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.