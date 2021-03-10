XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.12. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 981,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

