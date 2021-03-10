Xponance Inc. Buys 3,716 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

