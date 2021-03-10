Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

