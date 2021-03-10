Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,338 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

