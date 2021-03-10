Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.39. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

