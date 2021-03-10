Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 128.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,348 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

