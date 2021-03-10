Xponance Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,780,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,936. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

