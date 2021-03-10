Xponance Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

