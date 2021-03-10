Xponance Inc. Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $190.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.51 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

