Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

