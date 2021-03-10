Xponance Inc. Purchases 14,195 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 317.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.