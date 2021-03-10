Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,503 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

