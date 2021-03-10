Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,825 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

NYSE AXP opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

