Xponance Inc. Purchases 37,348 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

