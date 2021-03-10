Xponance Inc. Purchases 44,836 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,836 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.