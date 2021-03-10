Xponance Inc. Purchases 63,351 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 246.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,351 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

