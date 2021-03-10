Xponance Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.