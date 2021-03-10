Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

