Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,060,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $47,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Roth Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $98.16.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

