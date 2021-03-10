Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

