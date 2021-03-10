Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

