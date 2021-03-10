Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.