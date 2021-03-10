Xponance Inc. Sells 2,131 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

