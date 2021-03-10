Xponance Inc. Sells 2,534 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.12. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

