Xponance Inc. Sells 3,128 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

