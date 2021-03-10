Xponance Inc. Sells 5,309 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of CNP opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

