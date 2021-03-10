Xponance Inc. Sells 667 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in STERIS by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in STERIS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average of $181.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

