Xponance Inc. Sells 74,124 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,948 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

