Xponance Inc. Sells 9,545 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.52. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.