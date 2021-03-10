Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

