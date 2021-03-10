xRhodium (XRC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,988.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00005932 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $14,988.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002497 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00042467 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

