Ycash Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $5,355.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00240435 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00090372 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,899,269 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

