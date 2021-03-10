Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YLLXF remained flat at $$3.09 on Wednesday. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

