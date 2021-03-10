Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Vivek Patel Sells 54,236 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Yelp stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.37.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.
