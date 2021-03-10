Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,253. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Yext by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Yext by 217.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Yext by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 39.2% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Yext by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

