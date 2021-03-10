Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

YEXT stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,296 shares of company stock worth $14,848,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

